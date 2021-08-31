Previous
Jackdaws by beryl
Photo 3165

Jackdaws

I do not know what he hopes to find in my parched dry lawn ,but he has been pecking away for ages !!
31st August 2021 31st Aug 21

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
Photo Details

sarah
Nicely presented
August 31st, 2021  
Bep
Lovely edited.
August 31st, 2021  
Lady Magpie (Heather)
Nice captures of my relatives, as I'm Lady Magpie.
August 31st, 2021  
Diana
I love your presentation. There are always some insects around to keep the birds busy ;-)
August 31st, 2021  
