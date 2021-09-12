Cordyline - Red Star

A cordyline I bought a couple of years ago as a small pot plant - The pot plant has been changed to the biggest pot I have and is now situated in the gravelled area - a contrast to the grey gravel and the wall of the sunroom ! I didn't realise that the gardening tools were in a row against the wall till I downloaded the shot ! - someone has been working in the garden !! N.B. nice on black .

Not an usual Sunday today - as this morning I have been down to the Medical centre for my annual flue jab . Home for lunch then Gary goes down for his flue jab this afternoon ! --

different sessions for the over 60s and the under 60s ! I had thought they would have done the flue jabs at the same time as the covid jab - but it seems they are doing the flue jabs early to get them out of the way before starting on the covid jabs !