Patiently waiting !
Photo 3325

Patiently waiting !

Waiting for the sparrows to drop seeds as they eat from the feeders !
A dry but dull and cold !
8th February 2022

Beryl Lloyd

Shirley B
We also get Blackbirds waiting for scraps to drop. Lovely to watch the wildlife.
February 8th, 2022  
