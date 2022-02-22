A wooden heart .

I loved Elvis singing this song back in the 60's



A sunny day in spite of the news of so much land flooded around us as the Severn bursts it banks along the towns and villages of Mid Wales . Shrewsbury and Ironbridge in Shropshire and now to adjoining .

Yesterday I had a consultation with the orthopaedic surgeon in view of my shoulders .. the only answer is to deplace the present shoulder and putting in a new replacement ..rather a big op . !! Although I would like it done I'm a bit concerned ,yet can not carry on with the constant pain .He suggested to be seen by his anaesthetist to weigh the situation .Meanwhile he is going to inject my left shoulder in the hope it will relieve the pain in that one .He would have done it yesterday if I had transport there . but unfortunately I had driven myself to hospital !! So an appointment will be made next week to go in again to have it bdone !