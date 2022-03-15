Viburnum tinus ,

This evergreen bush is beautiful at this time of the year with its many bunches of creamy white flowers . I have a few of this shrub in the garden - all grown from cuttings .

Quite a bright morning , and no plans for today but for a bit of housework ! Yesterday I went to a nearby town to a mobility shop in search for a new rise and recline chair for me , ! Finding one that was the right size for me ,! and then trying to find one that will match ( or near matches ) the new Settee which is on order . So difficult as so few come in leather , One was a possibility , so now pondering whether I would find another elsewhere that would be better for me . I will have to re-visit the shop to try it out again before deciding !