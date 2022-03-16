Previous
Skimma , by beryl
Photo 3361

Skimma ,

A fragrant evergreen plant that flowers early in Spring .At the moment it is covered in flowers and also has one or two red berries from last year . It has taken years to grow from a tiny pot plant ,and now fills a corner in the garden quite nicely !
A super horrible day !! as it has poured down with rain all day . I think I may be going a little do lally !! ha ! I was getting ready to go out in search of the chair , I glanced in my diary and found I had just missed my dental appointment and I was taking Gary to hospital for a blood test later this afternoon !! (I thought the appointments were tomorrow !) Ooh ! how I hate getting things wrong !!!!!!!!
Beryl Lloyd

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 16th, 2022  
