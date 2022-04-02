Sign up
Photo 3378
Just a spray of carnations
- - taken from my Mother's day bouquet .
A lazy day -- sleep caught up with me today - but glad to say my shoulder is showing signs of improvement - I can now comb my hair without too much discomfort !
2nd April 2022
2nd Apr 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4703
photos
136
followers
89
following
3371
3372
3373
3374
3375
3376
3377
3378
Tags
carnations
bruni
ace
A lovely sign of spring. beautiful vases, very nice presentation,
April 2nd, 2022
