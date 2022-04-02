Previous
Just a spray of carnations by beryl
Photo 3378

Just a spray of carnations

- - taken from my Mother's day bouquet .
A lazy day -- sleep caught up with me today - but glad to say my shoulder is showing signs of improvement - I can now comb my hair without too much discomfort !
2nd April 2022 2nd Apr 22

Beryl Lloyd

A lovely sign of spring. beautiful vases, very nice presentation,
April 2nd, 2022  
