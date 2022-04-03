Previous
Next
King of the castle ! by beryl
Photo 3379

King of the castle !

The blackbirds are quite active in the garden these morning ! This one chose this advantage point to look down on all the others in the garden !
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
925% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise