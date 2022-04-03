Sign up
Photo 3379
King of the castle !
The blackbirds are quite active in the garden these morning ! This one chose this advantage point to look down on all the others in the garden !
3rd April 2022
3rd Apr 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4704
photos
136
followers
89
following
Tags
garden
,
blackbird
