Previous
Next
Greenfinch by beryl
Photo 3380

Greenfinch

Another visitor to the garden at the moment enjoying his breakfast .
Oh dear cold and wet this morning ! and no sign of the warmer weather returning just yet !
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
926% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
He does look cold.
April 4th, 2022  
Diana ace
I think you have been spotted Beryl, the finch looks a bit grumpy even though his beak is full. Lovely shot and tones.
April 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise