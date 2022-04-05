Sign up
Photo 3381
Busily cleaning up after the messy finches
The wood pigeon and the jackdaws busily pecking away under the feeder, the FInches are such messy eaters scattering the seeds everywhere .
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
4th April 2022 7:37am
Tags
garden
,
jackdaws
,
wood-pigeon
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and I like your framing.
April 5th, 2022
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice to have the ground feeding birds there to do the clean up. Nice shot!
April 5th, 2022
wendy frost
ace
These birds soon find scattered seed and at least stops it growing in your flower beds. Great capture with the three birds.
April 5th, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured. I tend to agree with Wendy as it is much better this way.
April 5th, 2022
