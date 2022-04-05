Previous
Next
Busily cleaning up after the messy finches by beryl
Photo 3381

Busily cleaning up after the messy finches

The wood pigeon and the jackdaws busily pecking away under the feeder, the FInches are such messy eaters scattering the seeds everywhere .
5th April 2022 5th Apr 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
926% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and I like your framing.
April 5th, 2022  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice to have the ground feeding birds there to do the clean up. Nice shot!
April 5th, 2022  
wendy frost ace
These birds soon find scattered seed and at least stops it growing in your flower beds. Great capture with the three birds.
April 5th, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured. I tend to agree with Wendy as it is much better this way.
April 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise