Nellie Moser

This clematis is coming to flower quite early this year and after not having many flowers last year -- it is full of buds this year .

Just arrived home after an appointment at the hospital with my orthopedic consultant . re my right shoulder . - no solution but to do an inverted replacement , but due to my other med conditions will have to be assessed by the anaesthetist at the orthopedic hospital as to whether I am suitable for the op ! So at least one step nearer towards a replacement !

Just going to go out for a pub lunch as I do not feel like cooking !