Nellie Moser by beryl
Photo 3404

Nellie Moser

This clematis is coming to flower quite early this year and after not having many flowers last year -- it is full of buds this year .
Just arrived home after an appointment at the hospital with my orthopedic consultant . re my right shoulder . - no solution but to do an inverted replacement , but due to my other med conditions will have to be assessed by the anaesthetist at the orthopedic hospital as to whether I am suitable for the op ! So at least one step nearer towards a replacement !
Just going to go out for a pub lunch as I do not feel like cooking !
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
Lou Ann ace
Oh my, Beryl, shoulder surgery! I’m so sorry it has come to that. Hope all will be well! Your Clematis is lovely, so many buds.
April 28th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft
It is a beautiful photo beryl , they look so delicate and beautiful
April 28th, 2022  
