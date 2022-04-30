Previous
Next
Bumble bee on the Hebe by beryl
Photo 3406

Bumble bee on the Hebe

A lovely sunny morning at the start of this May Day Bank Holiday Weekend in the UK .
The bumble bee is enjoying and gathering the pollen from this Hebe flowers !

May you all enjoy your weekend .
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
933% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautifully captured Beryl, lovely detail and colours. So glad that you are having lovely weather, enjoy.
April 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise