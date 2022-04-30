Sign up
Photo 3406
Bumble bee on the Hebe
A lovely sunny morning at the start of this May Day Bank Holiday Weekend in the UK .
The bumble bee is enjoying and gathering the pollen from this Hebe flowers !
May you all enjoy your weekend .
30th April 2022
30th Apr 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
27th April 2022 4:24pm
Tags
garden
,
bumble-bee
,
hebe
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured Beryl, lovely detail and colours. So glad that you are having lovely weather, enjoy.
April 30th, 2022
