Photo 3427
Cordyline
The cordyline is in flower and fills the garden with its delightful perfume ! ( best viewed on black )
21st May 2022
21st May 22
2
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4753
photos
134
followers
88
following
6
2
365
DMC-FZ72
19th May 2022 4:40pm
flowers
,
garden
,
perfume
,
cordyline
,
mayhalf22
julia
ace
Nice to see one of the NZ cabbage trees doing well on the other side of the World.. Their perfume is certainly intoxicating..
May 21st, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
May 21st, 2022
