Cordyline by beryl
Photo 3427

Cordyline

The cordyline is in flower and fills the garden with its delightful perfume ! ( best viewed on black )
21st May 2022 21st May 22

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
julia ace
Nice to see one of the NZ cabbage trees doing well on the other side of the World.. Their perfume is certainly intoxicating..
May 21st, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
May 21st, 2022  
