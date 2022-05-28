Previous
Up close . by beryl
Photo 3434

Up close .

In spite of being rather breezy , I managed to get up close to capture the rhododendron flower !
Saturday , and I hoped G. could do a bit of gardening for me , but it has gone rather dark as if we are in for some rain !
28th May 2022 28th May 22

Beryl Lloyd

Diana ace
Such a gorgeous frame filler Beryl, the colours are divine!
May 28th, 2022  
tony gig
Beautiful macro...
May 28th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
May 28th, 2022  
