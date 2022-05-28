Sign up
Photo 3434
Up close .
In spite of being rather breezy , I managed to get up close to capture the rhododendron flower !
Saturday , and I hoped G. could do a bit of gardening for me , but it has gone rather dark as if we are in for some rain !
28th May 2022
28th May 22
3
2
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 .
4760
photos
134
followers
89
following
940% complete
3427
3428
3429
3430
3431
3432
3433
3434
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
26th May 2022 7:36pm
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
pink
,
garden
,
rhododendron
Diana
ace
Such a gorgeous frame filler Beryl, the colours are divine!
May 28th, 2022
tony gig
Beautiful macro...
May 28th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
May 28th, 2022
