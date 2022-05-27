Sign up
Photo 3433
Cushion - silk painted
Half and half of a cushion I made some years ago when I was attending some silk painting classes ! This shows the silk painted part and the cotton contrasting border ,
27th May 2022
27th May 22
2
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4759
photos
134
followers
89
following
940% complete
View this month »
3426
3427
3428
3429
3430
3431
3432
3433
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
26th May 2022 6:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cover
,
silk-painting
,
mayhalf22
,
cushion-
Diana
ace
What a fabulous half and half Beryl! Wonderful textures, patterns and tones. I would love to see the whole cushion :-)
May 27th, 2022
Annie D
ace
beautiful
May 27th, 2022
