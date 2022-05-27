Previous
Cushion - silk painted by beryl
Photo 3433

Cushion - silk painted

Half and half of a cushion I made some years ago when I was attending some silk painting classes ! This shows the silk painted part and the cotton contrasting border ,
27th May 2022 27th May 22

Beryl Lloyd

Diana ace
What a fabulous half and half Beryl! Wonderful textures, patterns and tones. I would love to see the whole cushion :-)
May 27th, 2022  
Annie D ace
beautiful
May 27th, 2022  
