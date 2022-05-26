Previous
Foxglove and the golden ivy by beryl
Foxglove and the golden ivy

These two stand side by side in the garden , and make an eye-catching half and half !
26th May 2022

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
