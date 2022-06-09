Previous
A little sparrow . by beryl
A little sparrow .

The garden is full of Sparrow fledglings , twittering and flittering about - So lovely to sit out and listen and watch their antics - One little sparrow with a lot of faffing - but I like the result !
At the moment I may be a little brief and spasmodic in my comments as I am in a major flare-up with my polymyalgia , with my whole body in pain , Saw the Dr yesterday increasing the steroids in two stages till I see her next week , and been sent for blood tests ! So frustrating ,but glad I have Gary to keep the garden tidy for me !
Beryl Lloyd

