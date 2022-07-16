Previous
Daisies galore . by beryl
Daisies galore .

Such a delightful splash of colour ( do we consider white as a colour !! ) especially in the flower border amongst more colourful flowers when the sun is blazing down !
They are doing so well this year !
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
954% complete

Diana ace
They sure do look lovely, one of my favourites 😊
July 16th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
So lovely, Beryl. I like the way they spill out of the frame.
July 16th, 2022  
Annie D ace
I love daisies...lovely image
July 16th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Who doesn't love a Daisey... This is beautiful.
July 16th, 2022  
