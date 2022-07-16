Sign up
Photo 3483
Daisies galore .
Such a delightful splash of colour ( do we consider white as a colour !! ) especially in the flower border amongst more colourful flowers when the sun is blazing down !
They are doing so well this year !
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4848
photos
138
followers
90
following
954% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
365
365
DMC-FZ72
DMC-FZ72
Taken
15th July 2022 5:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
garden
,
daisies
,
!
,
margarite
Diana
ace
They sure do look lovely, one of my favourites 😊
July 16th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
So lovely, Beryl. I like the way they spill out of the frame.
July 16th, 2022
Annie D
ace
I love daisies...lovely image
July 16th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Who doesn't love a Daisey... This is beautiful.
July 16th, 2022
