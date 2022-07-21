Sign up
Photo 3488
After the hot and dry weather
Make 30 Photos -- 21 Weather .
My lawns have suffered greatly after the hot ,dry, weather we have had , burning the grass except for a border of green grass in the shade away from the sun !
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Tags
weather
,
dry
,
lawn
,
make-30-2022
,
burnt-grass
Margaret Brown
ace
Oh dear Beryl, not a happy sight, we have a very similar looking lawn, it’s such a long time since the verges fields and grass areas have looked green.
July 21st, 2022
