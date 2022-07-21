Previous
After the hot and dry weather by beryl
My lawns have suffered greatly after the hot ,dry, weather we have had , burning the grass except for a border of green grass in the shade away from the sun !
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
Margaret Brown ace
Oh dear Beryl, not a happy sight, we have a very similar looking lawn, it’s such a long time since the verges fields and grass areas have looked green.
July 21st, 2022  
