Photo 3499
Abstract 1 - Three daisies
Abstract August .
I am having a go at Abstract August . - It may not be daily , perhaps just random or even once a week - depends on how the mood takes me .
This is based on the photo taken of 2 yellow daisies and posted last month . ( 15th July )
1st August 2022
1st Aug 22
1
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4878
photos
137
followers
89
following
958% complete
Tags
abstract-august
,
abstractaug2022
,
three-daisies
Renee Salamon
ace
Love it
August 1st, 2022
