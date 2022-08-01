Previous
Abstract 1 - Three daisies by beryl
Photo 3499

Abstract 1 - Three daisies

Abstract August .
I am having a go at Abstract August . - It may not be daily , perhaps just random or even once a week - depends on how the mood takes me .
This is based on the photo taken of 2 yellow daisies and posted last month . ( 15th July )
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

Beryl Lloyd

Renee Salamon ace
Love it
August 1st, 2022  
