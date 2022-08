The battle with the bumble bee

Two days ago , bare footed in my bedroom I felt an almighty stab in the side of my foot .Looking down I found a huge bumble bee stuck to my foot . I gave it a swipe with the hair brush I had in my hand ! Gosh it did hurt . I immediately applied some antihistamine cream I had in the drawer , this seemed to have numbed the pain , but 2 days later my foot and ankle is still swollen , but not painful !