Beauties in a pot . by beryl
Beauties in a pot .

I bought two semi trailing geraniums off the sales table - they have not trailed much , but have such gorgeous coloured flowers !
4th August 2022 4th Aug 22

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Diana ace
Lovely shot of your new beauties Beryl, such gorgeous tones.
August 4th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
August 4th, 2022  
Babs ace
Geraniums always make a colourful display in the garden
August 4th, 2022  
