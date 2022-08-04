Sign up
Photo 3502
Beauties in a pot .
I bought two semi trailing geraniums off the sales table - they have not trailed much , but have such gorgeous coloured flowers !
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4885
photos
136
followers
91
following
3495
3496
3497
3498
3499
3500
3501
3502
3499
1130
3500
1131
1132
3501
3502
1133
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
3rd August 2022 7:01pm
Tags
garden
,
trailing-geranium
,
shocking-pink
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of your new beauties Beryl, such gorgeous tones.
August 4th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
August 4th, 2022
Babs
ace
Geraniums always make a colourful display in the garden
August 4th, 2022
