Geraniums by beryl
Geraniums

A close-up of the semi trailing geranium , which has failed to trail this year in this hot and dry season ! I just love the vibrant colour and formation of the flower !
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

Beryl Lloyd

Diana ace
They are just so gorgeous, such full blooms and beautiful colour.
August 5th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Oh So lovely.
August 5th, 2022  
