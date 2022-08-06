Previous
The evening sky by beryl
Photo 3504

The evening sky

Taken from my bedroom window a few nights ago - suffice to say I missed the best of it by the time I got up there with my camera !! But it has provided me the basis for my today's abstract !
6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

Beryl Lloyd

Dione Giorgio
Beautiful capture and sunset.
August 6th, 2022  
