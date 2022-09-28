Sign up
Photo 3557
Wet and bedraggled.
Yesterday after a downpour, these two woodpigeons look wet, bedraggled and so sorry for themselves as they perched on the fence. I felt quite sorry for them and felt like rushing out with my hairdryer!!
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4967
photos
136
followers
91
following
974% complete
View this month »
3550
3551
3552
3553
3554
3555
3556
3557
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
27th September 2022 9:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wet
,
garden
,
woodpigeons
CC Folk
ace
Awww...maybe just little food and shelter. :)
September 28th, 2022
Nina Ganci
adorable captue
September 28th, 2022
Babs
ace
Oh dear they don't look happy do they
September 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
