Wet and bedraggled. by beryl
Wet and bedraggled.

Yesterday after a downpour, these two woodpigeons look wet, bedraggled and so sorry for themselves as they perched on the fence. I felt quite sorry for them and felt like rushing out with my hairdryer!!
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

Beryl Lloyd

January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 .
CC Folk ace
Awww...maybe just little food and shelter. :)
September 28th, 2022  
Nina Ganci
adorable captue
September 28th, 2022  
Babs ace
Oh dear they don't look happy do they
September 28th, 2022  
