Allium Seedheads in Vase by beryl
Allium Seedheads in Vase

Whie waiting around I took a photo of the vase of allium seedheads in the living room. and then had time to do some editing.
Not a good day - had a hospital app, but had problems with the transport !! I seem to be sitting around waiting all day. So by now I feel exhausted doing nothing . Saw the consultant re my shoulder reverse op . Problems! as some of the paperwork from the anaesthetist to the surgeon had gone missing - hence the delay in having the op - so hopefully now the op will materialise soon!
Tomorrow, I go for my covid jab - - hope that will run smoothly - at least I can drive myself there and back.
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Michelle
Beautiful! How frustrating I hope your op happens soon
September 29th, 2022  
Pat Knowles
Beautiful Beryl….you have edited this perfectly!
September 29th, 2022  
Heather
This is beautiful, Beryl! I really like the simplicity of your composition and the soft feathery lines. Fav! As for your day, ohhh. So sorry to hear this. I hope your op moves along now- really soon. I got my bivalent jab on Tuesday, and all was good (just a sore arm), so wishing the same for you. Take care.
September 29th, 2022  
Renee Salamon
A lovely piece of art
September 29th, 2022  
haskar
Great composition and edit. What a horrible day!
September 29th, 2022  
