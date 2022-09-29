Allium Seedheads in Vase

Whie waiting around I took a photo of the vase of allium seedheads in the living room. and then had time to do some editing.

Not a good day - had a hospital app, but had problems with the transport !! I seem to be sitting around waiting all day. So by now I feel exhausted doing nothing . Saw the consultant re my shoulder reverse op . Problems! as some of the paperwork from the anaesthetist to the surgeon had gone missing - hence the delay in having the op - so hopefully now the op will materialise soon!

Tomorrow, I go for my covid jab - - hope that will run smoothly - at least I can drive myself there and back.