Mesembryanthemums. by beryl
Mesembryanthemums.

Also known as Livingston Daisies (easier to say and spell!) Although the plants look very bedraggled by now (after all it is mid-October!) the flowers enjoy the Autumn sun and make a brilliant display with their vibrant coloured daisy flowers.
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

Beryl Lloyd

Gosia ace
Beautiful colors
October 19th, 2022  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful colours. Great composition and capture.
October 19th, 2022  
