Photo 3575
Mesembryanthemums.
Also known as Livingston Daisies (easier to say and spell!) Although the plants look very bedraggled by now (after all it is mid-October!) the flowers enjoy the Autumn sun and make a brilliant display with their vibrant coloured daisy flowers.
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
2
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4985
photos
135
followers
93
following
979% complete
3568
3569
3570
3571
3572
3573
3574
3575
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
18th October 2022 3:36pm
Tags
garden.
,
mesembryanthemums
,
livingston-daisies
Gosia
ace
Beautiful colors
October 19th, 2022
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful colours. Great composition and capture.
October 19th, 2022
