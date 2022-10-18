Previous
Next
Clematis Seed-head. by beryl
Photo 3574

Clematis Seed-head.

Quite pretty in the sunshine.
Not too good after my flue jab - everything aches today. Never had a bad reactions after a flue jab before!
18th October 2022 18th Oct 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
979% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise