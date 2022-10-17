Previous
Next
The Wall clock. by beryl
Photo 3573

The Wall clock.

Not a very productive day today, no mojo, hence the camera laid idle on the coffee table in front of me.
Had an appointment at the Dr's this afternoon for a few tests! While I was there, I had my flue' jab . Came home and dealt with a couple of phone calls and fell asleep.
I had no photo for 365 so I did some faffing on a photo of my clock to get a more authentic look. My grandmother bought this clock in a house sale when our minister moved from our Chapel to another calling. back in 1800's. At the moment I need to take it to a clockmaker to clean, as after winding it will not only go for 3-4 days instead of its usual 10 days. My father used to clean and oil it using a feather! and in the past I have done the same, but the latter years I have not been able to do it - I do miss the steady mellow tic-toc!
17th October 2022 17th Oct 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
978% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise