The Wall clock.

Not a very productive day today, no mojo, hence the camera laid idle on the coffee table in front of me.

Had an appointment at the Dr's this afternoon for a few tests! While I was there, I had my flue' jab . Came home and dealt with a couple of phone calls and fell asleep.

I had no photo for 365 so I did some faffing on a photo of my clock to get a more authentic look. My grandmother bought this clock in a house sale when our minister moved from our Chapel to another calling. back in 1800's. At the moment I need to take it to a clockmaker to clean, as after winding it will not only go for 3-4 days instead of its usual 10 days. My father used to clean and oil it using a feather! and in the past I have done the same, but the latter years I have not been able to do it - I do miss the steady mellow tic-toc!