Down the lane (2) by beryl
Down the lane (2)

A similar scene to yesterday but with the leaf blowing machine in the distance.
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Diana ace
Such a lovely lane, where does he blow the leaves to?
October 28th, 2022  
Babs ace
Lovely scene. I wondered the same as Diana. Where do they blow the leaves to.
October 28th, 2022  
