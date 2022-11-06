Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3596
Reaching for the sky!
The Fatsia Japonica shrub in the garden is quite big , - I love how this one leaf is reaching out to the sky ! There is so many flowers on the plant this year!
6th November 2022
6th Nov 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
5007
photos
134
followers
92
following
985% complete
View this month »
3590
3591
3592
3593
3594
3595
3596
3597
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
4th November 2022 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
flowers
,
leaves
,
fatsia-japonica
Mary Siegle
ace
What amazing leaves that bush has!
November 7th, 2022
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
November 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close