A quick cuppa by beryl
Photo 3596

A quick cuppa

--- while out shopping. Not in the best of health ,and in much pain with my neck and shoulders . I had to come home early. to rest ! Just hope my app for the Shoulder surgery will come soon.
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

Beryl Lloyd

bruni ace
Oh Dear Beryl so sorry you have to go through so much pain. with me it's my hip and back pain. getting old is a pain!
Interesting cafe'.
November 7th, 2022  
jackie edwards ace
Pain 😡😓😥 good to visit nice places to help take ones mind off of it. Hope you get some relief🙏
November 7th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very nice shot. Feel better soon, Beryl.
November 7th, 2022  
Maria
Nice shot! So sorry to hear that, I hope you feel better.
November 7th, 2022  
