Photo 3596
A quick cuppa
--- while out shopping. Not in the best of health ,and in much pain with my neck and shoulders . I had to come home early. to rest ! Just hope my app for the Shoulder surgery will come soon.
7th November 2022
7th Nov 22
4
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Tags
cafe
,
.
,
cuppa
,
shopping..
bruni
ace
Oh Dear Beryl so sorry you have to go through so much pain. with me it's my hip and back pain. getting old is a pain!
Interesting cafe'.
November 7th, 2022
jackie edwards
ace
Pain 😡😓😥 good to visit nice places to help take ones mind off of it. Hope you get some relief🙏
November 7th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very nice shot. Feel better soon, Beryl.
November 7th, 2022
Maria
Nice shot! So sorry to hear that, I hope you feel better.
November 7th, 2022
Interesting cafe'.