Previous
Next
Hebe by beryl
Photo 3610

Hebe

Another beauty in the garden- out of season, but a pop of colour in the November garden.
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
989% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a beauty you have there, such gorgeous blooms and so many buds! Will it survive the cold?
November 20th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
@ludwigsdiana - They are quite hardy plants , so yes it will survive the winter!
November 20th, 2022  
Diana ace
That's wonderful Beryl, at least you still have some colour in the garden then :-)
November 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise