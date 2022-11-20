Sign up
Photo 3610
Hebe
Another beauty in the garden- out of season, but a pop of colour in the November garden.
20th November 2022
20th Nov 22
3
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
5020
photos
133
followers
91
following
989% complete
3603
3604
3605
3606
3607
3608
3609
3610
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX90V
Taken
19th November 2022 4:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
purple-flowers
,
hebe
,
variegated-
Diana
ace
What a beauty you have there, such gorgeous blooms and so many buds! Will it survive the cold?
November 20th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@ludwigsdiana
- They are quite hardy plants , so yes it will survive the winter!
November 20th, 2022
Diana
ace
That's wonderful Beryl, at least you still have some colour in the garden then :-)
November 20th, 2022
