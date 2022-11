Viburnum - flower-buds

The viburnum is full of flower-buds this year. Two years ago, this bush had got out of hand, and some insect or other had made lacework of all the leaves. So it was kill or cure!! Gary cut down the whole bush down to ground-level! Steadily over the past two years it had grown from anew, and today looks very healthy and full of flower-buds! Sometimes you have to be cruel to be kind!

Horrible day - with heavy rain all day!