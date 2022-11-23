Previous
My Christmas Cactus. by beryl
My Christmas Cactus.

I bought this healthy cactus 2 yrs ago. It had great treen cactus leaves , within 6month it had turned to this maroon coloured leaves , and has remained so ever since !
A cold day, but at least dry! My groceries were delivered this morning ! all correct except for NO EGGS! It seems the Avien flue is taking effect on both egg supply and poultry! I went down to the Aldi store and although the egg shelves were very depleted, I did manage to get 2x half dozen boxes of eggs there! Phew, I cannot imagine being without eggs!
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

Beryl Lloyd

Pat Knowles ace
Ooh Beryl you have a lobster Christmas cacti! No eggs….that’s disaster! Eggs are vital…. I’m thinking as well as the problem of time of the year plus shorter days combined with the reluctance if supermarkets to pay the producers their increased costs which unfortunately are large is all adding to the scarcity .
November 23rd, 2022  
carol white ace
A lovely capture.Fav😊
November 23rd, 2022  
Cathy Donohoue ace
I love that. I have never seen one of those. Now I hope to find one and reading that Pat says it is a lobster cactus. Our grocery shelves are depleted at so many stores.
November 23rd, 2022  
haskar ace
Lovely shapes.
November 23rd, 2022  
