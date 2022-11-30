Previous
Next
Lovely roses! by beryl
Photo 3620

Lovely roses!

Just loved the many flower arrangements in my local store! All beautiful and bright in the Seasonal colours - I do love the traditional colours of red and green at Christmas!
Today is such a cold, miserable and dank day - so typical of November.
30th November 2022 30th Nov 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
991% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise