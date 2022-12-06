Ooh! Christmas Tree.

The Christmas Tree in the foyer at the Clock Tower where we lunched on my birthday yesterday. So beautifully decorated!

Back to normal today - I feel I have done so well this morning as I have finished off my Christmas Cards - writing notes in some of them. Then felt I had enough energy and my arms behaving fairly well, I Marzipanned my Christmas cake - the easy way with ready-made marzipan that only needed to be rolled out and moulded over the cake. The next stage will be to buy ready-made icing - to roll out and place over the marzipanned cake! I think I shall manage it!!!