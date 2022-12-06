Previous
Ooh! Christmas Tree. by beryl
Photo 3626

Ooh! Christmas Tree.

The Christmas Tree in the foyer at the Clock Tower where we lunched on my birthday yesterday. So beautifully decorated!
Back to normal today - I feel I have done so well this morning as I have finished off my Christmas Cards - writing notes in some of them. Then felt I had enough energy and my arms behaving fairly well, I Marzipanned my Christmas cake - the easy way with ready-made marzipan that only needed to be rolled out and moulded over the cake. The next stage will be to buy ready-made icing - to roll out and place over the marzipanned cake! I think I shall manage it!!!
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

Beryl Lloyd

Diana ace
Such a lovely little tree and great processing.
December 6th, 2022  
