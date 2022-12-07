Previous
Next
Poinsettias by beryl
Photo 3627

Poinsettias

Such a mass of red at the garden centre - I just love the red poinsettias - so Christmassy, but will not buy mine till nearer to Christmas to make sure it will survive the festive season in the warmth of the home!
NB - nice viewed on black!!!
7th December 2022 7th Dec 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
993% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise