Photo 3631
Ho, ho! look who's come to town!
Shelf upon shelf of similar Christmassy characters to be seen this year ! Santas will be delighted as it ios snowing here this morning - just the weather for the sleigh ! Ho ho ho!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
11th December 2022
11th Dec 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
5041
photos
131
followers
90
following
994% complete
Views
8
1
365
SM-A127F
5th December 2022 1:56pm
white
red
santas
