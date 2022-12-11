Previous
Ho, ho! look who's come to town! by beryl
Photo 3631

Ho, ho! look who's come to town!

Shelf upon shelf of similar Christmassy characters to be seen this year ! Santas will be delighted as it ios snowing here this morning - just the weather for the sleigh ! Ho ho ho!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

Beryl Lloyd

