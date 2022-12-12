Sign up
Photo 3632
Just a splattering of snow!
A fierce snow storm while it lasted but nothing much to show for it by today! But so cold! A day indoors again me thinks!
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
Beryl Lloyd
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
5
365
DMC-FZ72
11th December 2022 1:13pm
snow
garden
