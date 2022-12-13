Previous
Blue-Tit. by beryl
Photo 3633

Blue-Tit.

How they flitter around in the prunus tree - I wonder what do they find to feed upon!

Another cold and frosty day.
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

Beryl Lloyd

Joan Robillard ace
Nice
December 13th, 2022  
Gosia ace
Very nice
December 13th, 2022  
