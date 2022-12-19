Sign up
Photo 3639
Mr Blackbird .
He and his family are constant visitors in the garden.
A horrible dull, damp and cold day .
Unfortunately I will have to pop out for some last minute shopping!
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Tags
garden
,
blackbird
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
December 19th, 2022
