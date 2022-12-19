Previous
Next
Mr Blackbird . by beryl
Photo 3639

Mr Blackbird .

He and his family are constant visitors in the garden.
A horrible dull, damp and cold day .
Unfortunately I will have to pop out for some last minute shopping!
19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
996% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
sweet
December 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise