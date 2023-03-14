Previous
Cactus. by beryl
Cactus.

Aren't Cacti wonderful !!When they flower they have the most vibrant and colourful blooms , but unfortunately the flower is so short-lived.
Beryl Lloyd

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty.
March 14th, 2023  
