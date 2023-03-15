Previous
Lemons by beryl
Photo 3725

Lemons

15-Rainbow-yellow,

Such a delightful spring-like colour bringing joy and happiness .
NB. love it on black!
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

Beryl Lloyd

beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot. We have a treeful of lemons almost all the year round but we rarely use them.
March 15th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
"Lemon tree very pretty and the lemon flower is sweet
but the fruit of the poor lemon is impossible to eat." :)
March 15th, 2023  
