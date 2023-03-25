Previous
Purple kaleidoscope by beryl
Photo 3735

Purple kaleidoscope

25-rainbow-purple .
Another bit of faffing finally resulting in this abstract.
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 25th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A wonderful depth of colour
March 25th, 2023  
Hazel ace
Exotic purple! (I think you should call it crafting/creating not faffing, Beryl!!)
March 25th, 2023  
