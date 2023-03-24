Iris

24-Rainbow-blue.

A bit of faffing to achieve todays blue image.

Thank you all for your kind wishes yesterday - my shoulder is continuously so painful so I telephoned the booking team at the orthopaedic hospital - the same old story " sorry you have been waiting so long!!" Apparently Mr Dodenoff my consultant /surgeon is doing less surgery at the moment and so his list gets longer. He is spending time in doing research ( a clever man) I should have a pre op app in the next few week( I had one 12 months ago but the results were mislaid!! ) So now going through through the whole procedures again! So vaguely should have the op in July . In the meantime I shall have to try and grin and bear it!!!