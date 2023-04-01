Sign up
Photo 3742
Winter Heather.
The winter heather by the fish-pond in my garden is in full flower at the moment. despite what the weather seems to have thrown at it .
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
7
0
Beryl Lloyd
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Tags
mauve
,
fish-pond
,
winter-heather
Dianne
This is so pretty.
April 1st, 2023
Valerie Chesney
soft & very beautiful!
April 1st, 2023
Diana
How beautiful it looks, lovely reflections too.
April 1st, 2023
Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot. It looks so beautiful full of blooms. I guess it is a great attraction to birds and bees.
April 1st, 2023
Hazel
Looking good! My description for the weather recently is "unspeakable"!
April 1st, 2023
Kerry McCarthy
How lovely, Beryl!
April 1st, 2023
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
April 1st, 2023
