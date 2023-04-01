Previous
Winter Heather. by beryl
Winter Heather.

The winter heather by the fish-pond in my garden is in full flower at the moment. despite what the weather seems to have thrown at it .
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Dianne
This is so pretty.
April 1st, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
soft & very beautiful!
April 1st, 2023  
Diana ace
How beautiful it looks, lovely reflections too.
April 1st, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot. It looks so beautiful full of blooms. I guess it is a great attraction to birds and bees.
April 1st, 2023  
Hazel ace
Looking good! My description for the weather recently is "unspeakable"!
April 1st, 2023  
Kerry McCarthy ace
How lovely, Beryl!
April 1st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 1st, 2023  
