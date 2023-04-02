Previous
Marigolds by beryl
Photo 3743

Marigolds

A bright and sunny afternoon so went to the garden centre, but alas found that my pocket camera's battery was flat. ARGH!! So just a shot with my phone!!
2nd April 2023

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365.
Diana ace
A beautiful shot of these lovely cheerful flowers.
April 2nd, 2023  
wendy frost ace
I love to find marigolds always a happy flower I think.Great colours, capture and details.
April 2nd, 2023  
