Photo 3747
Neon twirl.
Flora-6.
Sorry folk for the blast of colour , but this edit was instigated by a comment made by Ann
@olivetreeann
on yesterdays post . Hope you can bear with it and perhaps remind you of the psychedelic colours of the 60's and 70s !!!
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
2
2
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Tags
psychedelic
,
flora
,
30-shots2023
,
neon-twirl
Renee Salamon
ace
Nice series
April 6th, 2023
Dione Giorgio
Fav. So colourful.
April 6th, 2023
