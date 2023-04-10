Sign up
Photo 3751
In the garden.
Flora -10
The garden all of a sudden is coming to life - this little primrose is in full flower!
After a glorious few days, today we have rain again!
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
7th April 2023 5:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
garden
,
flora
,
primrose
,
30-shots2023
Wylie
ace
Sweet, your garden must be a picture.
April 10th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
I like the focus here - goes further back than the front flowers! And the framework really works!
April 10th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured and presented Beryl, love the framing.
April 10th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 10th, 2023
Hazel
ace
Rain here too - at least it's good for the flowers! These are cheerful for today.
April 10th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a pretty flower & colour.
April 10th, 2023
